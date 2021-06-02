Pentagon’s budget pressures will mount soon

ANALYSIS — The Pentagon always faces tough choices about how to spend its money, even when the supply is ample, as it has been lately. But experts think the military’s decisions about its priorities in the next few years will be particularly hard.

Defense Department leaders try to maintain a sufficiently large amount of forces and equipment and ensure they are ready to fight. At the same time, they have to spend funds on technology for the next war.

That balancing act is only going to get harder as President Joe Biden’s team, fresh off submitting its fiscal 2022 budget on May 28, pivots to write the fiscal 2023 budget — the first one that will truly bear the new administration’s imprimatur.

“The Biden administration is going to have a difficult task putting together the FY23 budget for next year,” said John G. Ferrari, a retired two-star Army general, at an American Enterprise Institute event Tuesday.

People, hardware and inflation

At least in the near term, spending on the military’s people, comprising a huge chunk of the budget, will rise considerably. To pay for that, barring an increase in the total military budget, the Pentagon will have to move funds from the equipment side of the house, experts said.