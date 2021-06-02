As America emerges from the pandemic like a tornado survivor nervously climbing out of a storm cellar, full attention has turned to another once-in-a-century crisis — the shaky status of American democracy.

In his Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, Joe Biden warned, “Democracy itself is in peril, here at home and around the world.” Since the 1930s when fascism was on the march in Europe, presidential warnings about imperiled democracy have always pointed to other nations without adding the chilling phrase, “here at home.”

In the last few days, it seems like every columnist and pundit who is not auditioning for a prime-time slot on Fox News has weighed in with dire commentary under such headlines as, “The Republican plot to steal the 2024 election” and “Is America’s Democracy Slipping Away?”

One hundred academics — including most of the nation’s leading democracy theorists — have just published an open letter warning about “the recent deterioration of U.S. elections and liberal democracy.” They stressed, “When democracy breaks down, it typically takes many years, often decades, to reverse the downward spiral.”

Somehow, I haven’t yet joined these journalistic Paul Reveres, shouting, “The autocrats are coming.” And I am trying to grapple with the question of why I remain hopeful about America, despite it all.