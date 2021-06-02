Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden launched an investigation Wednesday into AbbVie’s international tax practices, accusing the pharmaceutical company of shifting profits offshore and registering patents in low-tax jurisdictions to avoid paying U.S. corporate income taxes.

Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, wrote to AbbVie Inc. CEO Richard A. Gonzalez questioning how the company has paid “a stunningly low effective tax rate” and “consistently reported net losses in the U.S. and net income outside of the U.S.” despite its domestic headquarters and sales presence.

AbbVie’s effective tax rate dropped from a 22 percent average before enactment of the 2017 tax law, which cut the statutory corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, to a 9.5 percent average in the three years after Republicans passed their tax overhaul.

“It appears that AbbVie shifts profits offshore while reporting a domestic loss in the United States to avoid paying U.S. corporate income taxes, and that the current U.S. international tax system seems to encourage that,” Wyden wrote, citing company documents and public reports that show AbbVie reports income and registers patents in low-tax jurisdictions.

A spokesperson for North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.