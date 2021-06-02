White House dangles free child care and beer in vaccination push

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a sprint to vaccinate more Americans using incentives like child care, longer pharmacy hours and promotional freebies before a July 4 goal of getting 70 percent of American adults to receive their first shots.

The “national month of action” comes as vaccination rates decline and states scramble to persuade the cautious and stubborn to get a shot before doses expire.

“We’re announcing a monthlong effort to pull out all the stops,” Biden said in an address.

“I don’t want to see the country that has already become too divided become divided in a new way — between places where people live free from COVID and places where, when the fall arrives, death and severe illness has returned,” Biden said. “Everywhere around the world, people are desperate to get a shot that Americans can get at their neighborhood drugstore.”

The campaign will partner with colleges, businesses, local government leaders, volunteer organizations, churches, social media influencers, celebrities and athletes, according to the White House.