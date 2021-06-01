Capito and Biden to meet as ‘fish or cut bait’ moment nears

President Joe Biden’s meeting Wednesday with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on infrastructure comes at what Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calls an approaching “fish-or-cut-bait moment” in negotiations with Senate Republicans.

The meeting, the fourth between the administration and the West Virginia Republican, comes just days before work on infrastructure ramps up from high speed to full throttle, with the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee set to mark up its highway bill June 9.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee approved its draft five-year, $312.4 billion highway bill on May 26, and lawmakers from both chambers say the work being done on those bills will likely serve as the cornerstone of whatever larger infrastructure plan ultimately passes. The two sides are far apart on how much to spend and how to pay for roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure elements.

Capito has been leading a group of six Senate Republicans hoping to strike a deal with Biden on infrastructure, first trying to push the package from his initial offer of more than $2 trillion to a $568 billion package. When Biden countered with a $1.7 trillion plan, they responded on May 27 with a $928 billion package.

“We are inching towards one another,” Capito told “Fox News Sunday.” She is the only Senate Republican scheduled to attend the meeting Wednesday.