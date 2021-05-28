Cryptocurrencies can help solve economic injustice. Democrats shouldn’t fear them

When Joe Biden won the presidential election, he pledged immediately to begin working on behalf of the voiceless and the underserved: by rebuilding the middle class, heeding science to end the global pandemic and creating lasting recovery that delivers racial and social justice.

Now, with Biden in office and key appointments filled, Democrats have a chance to fulfill those promises. Cryptocurrencies and the revolutionary technology powering them present an unprecedented opportunity to help do so.

Visionaries across the political spectrum have long decried entrenched financial establishments that have served the wealthy too often at the expense of the poor. They have fought efforts to put big banks and their profits ahead of the working class. The Biden administration now has an opportunity to galvanize that legacy by paving the way for cryptocurrencies.

Ask a person on the street in countries around the world about cryptocurrencies, and you will likely get an array of differing opinions. Ask in Washington, D.C., and you are likely to be met with a blank stare or parroted sound bites — not unlike asking someone about the internet in the early 1990s. But even if the technology is complex, the potential is not.

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are more than just Bitcoin and trading exchanges. Crypto is about fundamentally disrupting the often-antiquated financial technology that, by design, is expensive, slow and opaque and benefits the rich and the powerful at the expense of those struggling to create wealth at the bottom end of the economy.