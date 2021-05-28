$6 trillion Biden budget would launch spending spree

President Joe Biden unveiled a $6 trillion budget blueprint Friday that would set the government on a spending spree to make up for what White House officials described as a “decade of disinvestment.”

The budget request for the coming fiscal year envisions a decade of rising spending that incorporates the major initiatives Biden has proposed on infrastructure, education, child care, paid leave, climate change and more. Spending would rise steadily from $6 trillion in fiscal 2022 to $8.2 trillion in fiscal 2031.

The budget sets out a sweeping vision of change.

“We must seize this moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy – an economy that invests in the promise and potential of every single American; that leaves no one out and no one behind; and that makes it easier for families to break into the middle class and stay in the middle class,” the proposal proclaims at the outset.