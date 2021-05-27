White House faces mounting calls to protect Afghan allies

Pressure is building on the Biden administration to secure the safety of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military and whose lives will likely be at risk when the U.S. withdraws in the coming weeks.

“With only six to eight weeks left before potential full withdrawal, it’s really time for action,” Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a press call Thursday.

A day earlier, she and other former national security officials urged the Biden administration in a letter to “swiftly devise an evacuation strategy” for Afghan nationals and their families ahead of the September withdrawal deadline. Neumann noted that some estimates have the withdrawal done by July.

Afghans employed by the U.S. government can apply for protection in the U.S. through the Special Immigrant Visa program, but the processing for the program is notoriously slow and more than 18,000 Afghans are currently on the waitlist.

The law requires visa applications to be processed within nine months, but current wait times stretch for years.