What Rep. Marc Veasey learned from high school volleyball

Q: What was one of your most memorable days on the job?

A: It had to be when we went to Love Field to meet Al Gore when he was vice president. Martin couldn’t make it to the event, and so I went on [his] behalf. It was a political event. I stayed afterward until it was almost over, and Al and Tipper Gore stayed and talked to people. I was just shocked at how down to earth they both were because they always seemed so serious to me on television.

He had to be one of the nicest, most humble people I’ve ever met. And when I was working for Congressman Frost — particularly because of his role at the DCCC, and then as Democratic Caucus chair, and then as ranking member of the Rules Committee — I got to meet a lot of different people. He had to be one of the nicest. Just crazy humble. Him and Tipper. And I’ll never forget that.

Q: You mentioned Frost was chair of the DCCC when you joined his staff. What did you learn from him about recruiting candidates and leadership?

A: Like anything else, you have to stick with it. You have to be tenacious, and you have to stick with it. Martin is probably the most tenacious person that you’re ever going to meet. If you told him “no,” you’d probably have to tell him “no” three or four times. He was that tenacious and aggressive about everything. That’s definitely something I learned from watching him. I’m more introverted than I am extroverted, so I learn a lot by observation of people. It was a great tutorial for me to be able to work in his office for as long as I did, and then use some of that as I went into the state legislature and then on to the Congress.