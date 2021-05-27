After a night that saw the Senate confirm her nomination, only to un-confirm her hours later, Christine Wormuth was confirmed for the second time on Thursday, becoming the first woman to serve as Army secretary.

The Senate approved Wormuth’s nomination by unanimous consent Thursday morning, repeating the same step it took late Wednesday evening. But in between, the Senate vitiated Wormuth’s confirmation, undoing its previous action by unanimous consent.

By all accounts, this was more of a procedural snafu than a substantive objection to Wormuth’s confirmation. Wormuth, who served as the Pentagon’s policy chief during the Obama administration, earned broad bipartisan support during her May 13 confirmation hearing and appeared on track for a smooth, quick confirmation.

Earlier this week, the Senate Armed Services Committee advanced her nomination by voice vote, with Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., abstaining. During Wormuth’s confirmation hearing, Cramer had raised the issue of a constituent, a major with a family of four, who had been underpaid by more than $50,000 and had been dealing with red tape for more than 10 months.

Cramer didn’t explicitly threaten to hold up Wormuth’s nomination, but he did say that he wanted the issue resolved quickly. And Cramer’s office did not respond to questions about whether he was the one to force a second vote on Wormuth’s confirmation.