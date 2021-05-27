DHS orders pipeline firms to report cyberattacks to government

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new directive Thursday that requires private operators of pipelines to report any cybersecurity incidents and attacks on their network to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and asks the companies to appoint a cybersecurity coordinator.

"This is the first time that there's been [a] mandatory reporting" requirement that CISA has imposed on pipeline operators, a senior official of the Department of Homeland Security told reporters.

Pipeline operators also are required to conduct an assessment of how their cybersecurity practices match guidelines issued by the Transportation Security Administration, which is responsible for overseeing pipeline safety.

The assessment must be completed within 30 days and companies must specify how they would address any gaps they find between their practices and the guidelines, the official and others who spoke on the call said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"This reporting will put the government in a better position to have awareness early on about potential incidents that would not be limited to cyber incident response but may also require the government to create a mechanism to respond to the broader potential impact associated with it," one of the officials said.