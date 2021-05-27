Democrats seek to expand ESG strategies in retirement plans

Investment strategies that consider environmental, social and governance factors may soon find their way into employer-sponsored retirement plans, expanding access to millions of Americans whose only stake in the market is through a 401(k) or similar account.

Senate Democrats this month introduced legislation that would amend a 1974 law known as the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to allow fiduciaries to consider ESG factors in selecting investment strategies for employer-sponsored plans and reverse a rule by the Trump administration that limited their ability to recommend such products.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order that directed federal agencies to consider financial risks tied to climate change and specifically asked the Labor Department to consider rescinding the previous administration’s rule while taking steps to protect worker pensions and retirement savings.

ESG has become one of the hottest trends in capital markets as investors increasingly consider nonfinancial factors when weighing risk and growth opportunities. In this era of stakeholder capitalism, corporate policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing diversity in upper management are valued along with investment returns.

The overall value of assets under management at funds focused on ESG last year surged to more than $40 trillion, almost twice the size of the U.S. economy, from $22.9 trillion in 2016, according to Opimas LLC, a management consultancy focused on global capital markets.