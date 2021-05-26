Democrats in both chambers launch public option effort

Two key committee chairs in the House and Senate are taking the first step toward crafting legislation to create a public health insurance option, reviving a debate between the parties on the federal government’s role in coverage and setting up a fight with the insurance industry.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and House Energy and Commerce Chair Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., issued a request for information Wednesday asking for input on a public option, which would establish a government-run health plan to compete with private insurers.

“Our goal in establishing a federally administered public option is to work towards achieving universal coverage, while making health care simpler and more affordable for patients and families,” the pair wrote.

Democrats abandoned plans to establish a public option through the 2010 health care law, but the proposal has gained support among Democrats in the ensuing years. The debate over whether to move toward a public option or a more ambitious Medicare for All, government-run program was a defining issue of the 2020 Democratic primary, with President Joe Biden supporting a public option.

Since taking office, Biden has focused on other goals, such as expanding the size of subsidies under the 2010 health care law and broadening eligibility for them. He did not include a public option in the economic proposals he is working to pass this year.