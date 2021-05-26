Congress

Capitol Police motorcycle officer struck by van, airlifted to hospital

Van driver arrested; department says no threat to Congress seen

By Chris Marquette
Posted May 26, 2021 at 5:13pm

A Capitol Police officer on a motorcycle was struck by a van Wednesday and airlifted to a hospital.

The collision happened at Washington Avenue and C Street Southwest shortly before 3 p.m. It “does not appear to be tied to terrorism and there is no threat to Congress or the Capitol Complex,” the department said in a statement.

The driver of the van, who remained on the scene, was arrested for driving without a valid permit.

This is a developing story.