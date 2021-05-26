Americans need a personal option for health care, not a public option

Some hospitals reached their breaking points, patients living in rural communities were often left with little access to care and providers found themselves consistently short-staffed.

For many Latinos, these problems were especially severe. In California, Latinos accounted for 56 percent of all COVID-19 cases and 46 percent of virus-related deaths.

We’re in a much better position now than we were in 2020 in our fight against COVID-19. So lawmakers should consider ways to improve the state of our health care, now and in the future. How can we get there?

The pandemic revealed the flaws and failures of our health care system and created a stronger demand for reforms that would expand access, reduce costs, end surprise medical bills and strengthen safety nets.