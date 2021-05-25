These pro-life amendments could be on the Biden budget chopping block

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden followed through on a major campaign promise to the abortion lobby — and broke with decadeslong bipartisan consensus — by signing a massive stimulus bill without pro-life Hyde Amendment protections. In the guise of COVID-19 relief, the so-called American Rescue Plan was the largest expansion of taxpayer-funded abortion since Obamacare.

Now with the administration’s budget proposal expected this week, a slew of life-saving policies modeled after Hyde could also be on the chopping block.

It’s no idle threat. Biden’s “skinny” budget preview released in April hinted at the coming open season on unborn children and their mothers. Among other alarming provisions, the preliminary request included a $340 million (18.7 percent) funding increase for Title X to “improve access to vital reproductive and preventative health services and advance gender and health equity” (woke-speak for abortion) and funding for the United Nations Population Fund – which has a long history of complicity in forced abortions in China – “including for the repayment of arrears, where applicable.”

During the campaign, when Biden came out against the Hyde Amendment after decades of support, he signaled his unconditional surrender to radical pro-abortion voices within his party. Emboldened by the White House, pro-abortion Democrats in Congress won’t stop until every pro-life policy is rolled back, and the impact would be more wide-ranging than most Americans realize.

First passed in 1976, the original Hyde Amendment prevents funding of abortion on demand via Medicaid and other programs funded through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly 2.5 million of our fellow Americans are alive today because of Hyde. Over time, the Hyde Amendment has come to stand for the larger principle that Americans should never be forced to participate in abortion in any form — whether by directly paying for abortions, subsidizing abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood, funding groups that promote abortion on demand overseas, or by any of the myriad ways the abortion lobby seeks to exploit the public purse.