Senate Democrats tell Fed to address racism in managing economy

On the anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd, Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee urged a Fed official to address racism as part of the central bank's stewardship of the economy and financial system.

Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said bank deregulation pursued under President Donald Trump contributed to systemic racism. He directed his criticism at Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles, who appeared before the committee Tuesday.

“When we say systemic racism we mean all the decisions people and institutions make that hold people and communities of color back,” Brown said. “You’ve issued rules that make it easier for the biggest banks to make risky bets instead of investing in the real economy. You failed to take action against banks for lending discrimination. Don’t these decisions contribute to systemic racism?”

Quarles rejected the connection Brown drew between lifting banking restrictions and racism, adding that the Fed has aggressively investigated violations of fair lending laws. Quarles joined the Fed board in 2017.

“Read the history of the Fed. Read the history of housing discrimination,” Brown said in reply. “This Federal Reserve with you as vice chair has not really stepped up. It's not just a moral issue. It's an economic one.”