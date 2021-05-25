No true economic growth without true equality, Cecilia Rouse says

President Joe Biden tapped Cecilia Rouse to chair his Council of Economic Advisers and tasked her, the first Black woman to hold the job, with seeking to advance racial equity in his economic policies.

Rouse, previously the dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and a member of President Barack Obama’s economic council, recently joined CQ Roll Call’s Equal Time podcast to discuss her plans. An edited transcript follows.

Q. We recently had a disappointing jobs report for April, in which the 266,000 jobs created was only a quarter of what economists expected. Critics are saying that people are opting not to work because the enhanced unemployment benefits of $300 per week that Congress in March extended to September are too generous. What’s your response?

A. First of all, it’s really important to keep in mind that one should not put too much stake in any one month’s employment number. These are estimates. What’s important is to look at averages over time and to look at trends. So there may be a revision to our estimate of the number of jobs that were created in April.

The second point is what the president said: No one said that this would be easy or steady. And the reason for that is because not only was this a historically bad recession with 22 million jobs lost in the course of the last year, but it was a recession not caused by a problem in the economy. It was a recession caused by a pandemic, and that meant that the economy is at the mercy of the virus. We knew that coming back was going to happen in fits and starts. It’s one thing to power down an economy, it’s another to get it started again.