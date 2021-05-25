Insurers ask: Who pays when self-driving vehicles crash?

The advent of self-driving cars is raising questions in the insurance sector about who should pay when the vehicles crash and how insurers will set equitable rates.

When cars can operate themselves, the central question will be whether accidents are the manufacturer’s responsibility and therefore covered by product liability insurance or whether the fault would lie with the driver and be covered by personal auto insurance.

While even today’s most advanced cars aren’t fully autonomous, experts say such cars are coming and the insurance question will only become more urgent. When a Tesla crashed near Houston last month, killing the two occupants, the initial focus was on Tesla’s self-driving technology, prompting CEO Elon Musk to deny that the car in question had those capabilities.

Musk said data logs showed the car didn’t have a full self-driving computer installation and the automaker’s separate “Autopilot” feature wasn’t enabled. Tesla says Autopilot requires active driver supervision and that no Tesla cars are completely autonomous. Police said no one was in the driver’s seat when the car crashed into a tree.

But there are other examples of autonomous vehicles gone wrong. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it launched investigations into 34 crashes related to advanced driver-assistance systems, mostly involving Tesla vehicles but some involving models from Cadillac, Volvo, Lexus and Navya, a French firm that is developing self-driving shuttles.