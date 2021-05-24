Extremism, racism in the military: ‘Here’ no evil?

ANALYSIS — Earlier this month, Professor Charlice Hurst published a thought-provoking article entitled “The ‘Not Here’ Syndrome” in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

In it, Hurst, who is Black, explores the phenomenon of white people who, while intellectually recognizing the existence of racism and inequality, are “blind” to it within their own circles.

One reason, Hurst suggests, is white Americans tend to overestimate how far along the country has progressed toward racial economic parity.

“They do so even after reading about the persistence of racism. Rather than attending to facts, white people often base their estimates on examples of high-status Black people, taking the success of a few as evidence of mass progress,” observed Hurst, who specializes in management and organization at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.

Hurst’s article put into words something I have watched unfold in recent Senate Armed Services hearings.