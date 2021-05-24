Durbin, Padilla urge Garland to protect immigration judges’ union

Senate Judiciary Committee leaders on Monday called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to recognize the immigration judges’ union and reverse the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle it.

In a letter first obtained by CQ Roll Call, Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., and immigration subcommittee Chairman Alex Padilla, D-Calif., led an effort asking Garland to restore independence for immigration judges, who fall under Justice Department jurisdiction.

The senators also asked Garland to provide details about his stance on the judges’ union by June 14.

In November, following a request by the Trump administration, a labor board overturned long-standing precedent and ruled to decertify the union. Formally known as the National Association of Immigration Judges, it has acted as a bargaining representative for immigration judges for more than four decades.

“The NAIJ – the immigration judges’ longstanding union – must be allowed to retain its full authority as the judges’ recognized representative for collective bargaining purposes,” wrote Durbin and Padilla, who hold top spots on the Senate committee overseeing immigration legislation.