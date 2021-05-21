Why rebuilding our infrastructure goes beyond roads and bridges

In recent weeks, Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan by claiming that its focus is not on traditional infrastructure.

That’s true. And that’s exactly the point.

We have to build forward, not backward. That means improving our roads and bridges but also going far beyond those priorities. We live in a new world where infrastructure is the internet we surf, the electric grid that powers our homes, the pipes that deliver our water and so much more.

As we begin the difficult work of rebuilding for a post-pandemic future, we must be laser-focused on building a sustainable, resilient and just society that works for everyone, no matter where they live, how they live or how much money they make. What we do now will determine what kind of country we are and what kind of future we want.

After a natural disaster strikes, infrastructure is rebuilt according to strict resilience criteria put in place to withstand the impact of a future natural disaster. We must take the same approach to rebuilding from the pandemic and use this opportunity to address some of the major issues that have plagued our built environment for a lot longer than the past year.