Toomey: Housing doesn’t fit in bipartisan infrastructure plan

Pennsylvania Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, one of the Republicans negotiating with President Joe Biden on infrastructure, took aim Thursday at the inclusion of housing in the president’s roughly $2 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Toomey, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, said the proposed $213 billion to repair public housing, eliminate exclusionary zoning and create more affordable units does not fit in an infrastructure package.

“Let’s be clear: Housing is housing. People certainly need housing, but housing is not infrastructure,” he said at a Banking hearing with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

To get bipartisan support, an infrastructure bill needs to fund “real physical infrastructure,” Toomey said. “That’s the platforms and systems we share and use to move people, goods and services. That means things like roads, bridges, ports, airports and transit.”

Toomey was one of six Republicans who met with Biden on May 13 to talk about a possible bipartisan infrastructure package. The group, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, also included Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Michael D. Crapo of Idaho and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.