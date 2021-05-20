Investors object to CEO pay in judgment on pandemic response

Rejections of executive pay packages in shareholder votes mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act more than a decade ago reached a record high this month as investors judge how CEOs handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies’ decisions to exclude COVID-19’s business impact when finalizing the size of bonuses and stock packages for their highest-paid executives are triggering more objections than ever, investor and pay consultants said. The widening divide between CEO and average worker earnings is also impacting how Wall Street views compensation.

“Shareholders have no patience for companies that are insulating executives from the effects of COVID,” said Rosanna Landis Weaver, who authors an annual report urging opposition to CEO pay packages for As You Sow, in an interview.

About 4.7 percent of proposed pay packages among S&P 500 companies have failed in 2021 so far, up from 2 percent last year and 1.5 percent in 2019, according to data provided by ISS Corporate Solutions. Among a broader set of companies large and small, the Russell 3000 index, the rejection rate was at 4.2 percent at the end of April, Semler Brossy reported.

If it holds, that would be the highest rejection rate in the decade since the votes began under a mandate from Congress during the Obama administration. Previously, the most below-majority votes came in 2015 at 2.8 percent of companies.