Christopher Warnagiris last week became the fifth servicemember, and the first on active duty, arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol.

The Marine Corps major is charged with a slew of federal offenses after video and photographs showed him violently storming the Capitol, pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors and using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside.

His arrest seemingly adds to the growing body of evidence that extremism is fomenting in the military ranks and, according to some lawmakers, defense officials and experts, needs to be addressed.

“People in the white supremacist movement share a mindset that they’re besieged — they feel like they’re in enemy territory. And they recruit veterans to help them fight back,” says Chuck Leek, a Navy veteran who once recruited more than a dozen of his military colleagues to a white supremacist group.

Leek, who now works to bring others out of extremism, says he is certain that servicemembers and veterans are still being recruited.