‘Ad hoc responses’ take toll on US immigration policy, Meissner says

If there’s one area where Joe Biden has struggled during his first months as president, it’s immigration. Central American migrants flooded the border after his inauguration, responding to Biden’s promise of a more compassionate and humane response than they could have expected from Donald Trump.

The government is struggling to process the migrants, who include thousands of unaccompanied children, and keep them from contracting and spreading the coronavirus. Many are stuck in detention centers, while others are being released into the country on the promise that they return for a hearing.

Meanwhile, Biden flip-flopped after promising to raise the annual cap on refugees set by Trump at a historic low of 15,000, first saying he would not raise it, then relenting.

Doris Meissner, a former director of the Immigration and Naturalization Service, who served under President Bill Clinton and is now a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, recently joined the CQ Future podcast to examine Biden’s challenge. An edited transcript follows:

Q. After promising to increase the cap on refugees entering the U.S., President Biden changed his mind, then changed it again. What’s going on here?