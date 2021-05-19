Executives defend quality control at troubled COVID-19 vaccine plant

Executives at a vaccine contractor responsible for contaminating millions of vaccine doses defended its manufacturing quality Wednesday, even as new revelations emerged about the company’s lapses in sanitation, the role of a top Trump administration official in its COVID-19 contracts and their own bonuses.

Emergent BioSolutions, a pandemic preparedness company that received billions in federal investments over the years, was contracted by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to make the active ingredient in their vaccines. But no COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the company has been distributed for use in the United States.

Emergent BioSolutions received $671 million total in federal money in 2020 for COVID-19 vaccines and medicines, in addition to the lucrative contracts with Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. While ramping up production of those vaccines, the company cross-contaminated millions of doses.

An investigation by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis revealed that Emergent’s manufacturing issues came to light last spring in multiple inspections, and though the company told federal regulators it would remediate those issues, they continued as the company took on the task of producing COVID-19 vaccines.

The ramifications of the mix-up are vast. Sixty million AstraZeneca vaccines that the Biden administration committed to countries abroad remain in limbo. States across America are not receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines needed to reach the country’s homeless and homebound citizens, among others, and 15 million Johnson & Johnson shots were tossed out.