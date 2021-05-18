Federal charter for Paxos edges fintech into banking system

A federal bank regulator further integrated financial technology into the traditional banking system when it granted a national trust bank charter to a crypto company, according to people tracking the rise of digital assets.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency last month granted a preliminary conditional charter to Paxos National Trust, a bank that will take over the digital asset services of New York’s Paxos Trust Co. LLC, and offer them nationwide.

Paxos is a digital asset custodian, meaning it can hold bitcoin or other such currencies for clients such as PayPal and Credit Suisse, using a patchwork of state licensing approvals. Its national charter means it is now the first such company to be regulated at both the state and federal levels, which increases its ability to roll out services.

Jo Ann Barefoot, a former deputy comptroller of the currency and former staff member for the Senate Banking Committee, said the action marks a notable acceleration that reflects a continuing trend of fintechs wanting to get national charters in order to avoid undertaking the expense, time consumption and complexity of state-by-state licensing.

Barefoot is co-founder and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based policy group Alliance for Innovative Regulation.