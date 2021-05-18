Biden’s labor support may stall unless Senate enacts protections

President Joe Biden may be a labor-friendly president, but months into his term he is running out of ways to support unions without help from Congress.

Unions praised Biden’s actions so far, including his nomination of Marty Walsh, a union member, to head the Labor Department; his reversal of Trump administration executive orders that made it more difficult for public sector workers to unionize; his directions to his Cabinet to find ways to encourage union organizing; and his support for workers trying to form a union at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Bessemer, Ala.

However, union leaders and labor economists told CQ Roll Call there’s a limit to what Biden can do unless the Senate passes a bill that would strengthen protections for workers forming a union. Even Plan B would involve getting provisions of that bill attached to something else that could pass.

Biden’s and the Democrats’ labor record among unionized workers may depend on those provisions getting enacted, or making sure that Republicans take the blame.

[Despite Biden’s union support, immigration judges left waiting]