Amid violence in Mideast, Democrats torn over proposed weapons sale to Israel

A trend of congressional Democrats becoming more willing to publicly criticize Israel became more pronounced over the past week even as the vacillating responses by senior party leaders underlined just how fraught the issue remains.

Emblematic of the dynamic was the pivot made in the last day by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory W. Meeks over how to respond to a proposed sale of precision weapons technology to Israel.

In early May, before the latest outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas, the State Department gave the House Foreign Affairs Committee informal notice of a planned sale of a $735 million package of guidance kits that can be used to convert dumb bombs into precision targeted weapons, according to informed congressional aides. The Washington Post was the first to report on the proposed sale.

But as the violence — which as of Tuesday had killed roughly 200 Palestinians and 10 Israelis — worsened over the weekend, Meeks became concerned about the proposed arms sale and on Monday evening convened an “emergency” virtual meeting of Democratic committee members to discuss a path forward.

Already, some committee members, like Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, had come out against the weapons sale, worried about the signal it would send.