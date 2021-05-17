US to export another 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally

The United States will export 20 million doses of authorized COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June, in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the administration already pledged to send to Canada, Mexico and other nations, the White House announced Monday.

The administration will send vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson abroad. The move comes as the U.S. faces pressure to share its vaccine supply with the rest of the world to aid the global pandemic response and as U.S. vaccine demand decreases. COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states, Biden said, and by Tuesday, 60 percent of American adults over 18 will have received at least one shot.

“We know that America will never be fully safe until the pandemic raging globally is under control,” Biden said from the White House, pointing to the spread of virus variants overseas. He noted that the donation would be five times more vaccine than any other country has contributed.

The exports are a small share of the U.S. vaccine supply. The nation has reserved 300 million doses of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines and 200 million doses of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, so America is on track to have more doses than residents.

Biden said the United States will continue to donate excess vaccine supply as it becomes available and called on partner nations and pharmaceutical companies to produce more doses and bolster global vaccine supply. This new effort will be led by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients and Gayle Smith, who currently leads the State Department's diplomacy effort on the issue.