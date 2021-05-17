Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion ban case

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will decide a major case next term about whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions.

The case could reshape the constitutional right to an abortion nationwide, now that former President Donald Trump’s three appointees give conservatives a 6-3 advantage on the bench.

The high court limited the case — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — to a question about whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court had repeatedly delayed since last year a decision on whether to take up the case.

The Mississippi law, which has never taken effect, would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It provided limited exceptions for medical emergencies or a “severe fetal anomaly.”