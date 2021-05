(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A U.S. Park Police officer crosses the road on horseback along with a couple pedestrians at Seventh Street Northwest near the National Mall on Monday.

The Washington area began buzzing this weekend with the loosening of mask restrictions for the vaccinated — and from the literal emergence of a cicada brood 17 years in the making.

The empty shell of a cicada clings to the side of a tree at the Capitol on Monday. Billions of Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge after living underground for 17 years. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)