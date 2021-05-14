Why Biden should invite legislators to his ‘summit for democracy’

There is a lively debate in Washington over how the Biden administration should make good on the president’s campaign promise to hold a “summit for democracy.” Some have argued that the summit should be paired with a strategy to advance and support emerging democracy abroad. Some have noted the challenge of curating a list of attendees in a world where authoritarianism is on the march.

Effective and independent legislatures serve as the backbone of democracy by turning voters’ preferences into policy through legislation, providing oversight of the executive branch and connecting citizens with their government. Yet the conversation about safeguarding democracy and advancing democratic principles often fails to recognize the unique role that legislatures play. In particular, international convenings — being the prerogative of the executive — often overlook the legislative branch.

Any agenda for President Joe Biden’s summit should include pushing commitments to strengthen legislative institutions globally. And given the essential role that elected representatives play in democratic resilience and revival around the world, legislators should be invited to participate.

There are three essential reasons for this.

The first is strategic. Democracy watchers have been sounding the alarm for the last year about the encroaching authoritarian tendencies that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated. Globally, the legislative branch has been the last line of defense against executive overreach. Legislatures worldwide have established special committees, or given extra powers to standing committees, dedicated to COVID-19 oversight functions. These panels have been tasked with reviewing the government’s response to the pandemic and ensuring that funds are used fairly and appropriately.