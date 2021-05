Ducklings, a squirrel eating a Snickers bar and the election of a new House Republican Conference chair highlight this week’s best photos from Capitol Hill.

Here’s a look at the week as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, talks with his state’s newest congressman, Democrat Troy Carter, before the start of his mock swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, as Carter’s wife, Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Ana Carter, looks on. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer boards an elevator Tuesday following a news conference after the caucus lunch. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney speaks to reporters Wednesday after House Republicans voted to oust her as conference chair. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A squirrel dines on a Snickers almond candy bar around lunchtime Wednesday in Upper Senate Park outside the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The morning sun illuminates House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at Thursday’s “Back the Blue Bike Tour” event at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington. As part of the event, House Republican members joined Capitol Police officers in a bike ride around the city. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with reporters about the NBA at the end of her weekly news conference Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives Thursday for a lunch with his conference in the Russell Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Morgan, a service dog, stands up before the start of a news conference Thursday to highlight the passage of legislation known as the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

California Rep. Jimmy Gomez is seen Thursday outside the Capitol wearing a mask that refers to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

California Rep. Darrell Issa shows his vaccination card Friday at the Capitol Visitor Center as he arrives, not wearing a mask, for the House Republican Conference chair election. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A photojournalist holds up a camera Friday behind a set of American flags during a news conference after House Republicans elected New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as conference chair. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)