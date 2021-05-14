Jan. 6 commission gains steam with House deal

The top members from each party on the House Homeland Security Committee announced they reached a deal Friday on legislation that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The bill is to be brought up for a floor vote next week, said Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md. “This legislation is essential to our country and our democracy as we reflect on that day and look ahead to the future, and I will bring it to the Floor next week for a vote,” he said in a statement.

The deal was praised by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said he has yet to sign off on the proposal.

“I’m going to look through, see what they’re working on,” McCarthy said at the Capitol Friday.

The agreement would create a 10-person bipartisan panel like the 9/11 commission. Five members, including the chair, would be appointed by Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.. The other five, including the vice chair, would be appointed by McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.