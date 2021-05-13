Vaccine makers pressed by lawmakers, investors to speed global access to shots

Pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, are under pressure from governments and their own shareholders to ramp up access to COVID-19 vaccines as global distribution of the shots remains wildly unequal.

The U.S. reportedly bought enough doses to fully vaccinate over 700 million people, more than twice its population. Meanwhile, nearly a dozen countries in Africa and elsewhere are still waiting to get vaccines, and many more have only enough for a fraction of their citizens, according to the World Health Organization.

Shareholders submitted proposals at annual meetings this month asking U.S. companies to report on how any public investment in vaccine development might affect distribution and pricing decisions. Those requests come as the Biden administration last week backed a World Trade Organization proposal to waive intellectual rights for COVID-19 vaccines amid a surge of cases in India.

The pandemic has opened new inroads for activist shareholders focused on the environment, social justice and governance, as well as lawmakers concerned with rising drug prices and corporate practices they say complicate equitable access to medicines and vaccines. Congressional Democrats convened hearings last week on a bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies to lower costs. Sen. Maggie Hassan raised the issue on Tuesday when U.S. COVID-19 response officials appeared for questioning.

“It’s going to be really critical that these vaccines remain accessible and that their price reflects the large investments that American taxpayers made in the research and development of the technology,” the New Hampshire Democrat said during a Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing.