Jaime Harrison says Democrats won’t cede South to GOP

Q. When it comes to race, is the new South the same as the old South? And what about the rest of the country?

A. I don’t think the new South is the same as the old South. I think part of what you are seeing are the relics of the old South standing up because they see the South is starting to change, that the demographics in the South are certainly changing. You look at Georgia. For the first time in Georgia’s history, they are represented in the U.S. Senate by a Black man and a Jewish man. The change is coming, regardless of whether people want to stand in the doors to try to stop it or not.

Q. What was it like to have so many people see you as the receptacle for their hopes and dreams for change?

A. For a poor kid who grew up in Orangeburg, S.C., who grew up with a teen mom, whose grandparents had a fourth grade and eighth grade education, I lived my American dream. I went to Costco the other day and I saw this woman and her kids looking at me, and I’m walking down the aisle and they continue to look at me. And then finally, I went to the register and she came up to me and she said, “Are you Jaime Harrison?” I had on my mask. I said, “Yes, I am.” And she went back to her kids. She said: “That’s him. That's him.”

Q. Do you think that your campaign can be replicated in other states?