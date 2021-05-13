Graham wants strings attached to debt limit bill

Top Senate Budget Committee Republican Lindsey Graham said Thursday he'd push to condition an increase or suspension of the statutory debt ceiling later this year on unspecified "structural reforms," including potentially withholding lawmaker pay until a budget blueprint is adopted.

Without action on the debt ceiling, once the Treasury runs out of cash and extraordinary accounting measures it could only finance U.S. government obligations out of any incoming daily revenue, meaning important benefits might not go out and interest payments to bondholders could be delayed.

“This is an opportunity to come up with some reforms that will structurally change our debt problem,” the South Carolina Republican told reporters. “But I want to be responsible about it. I mean, we're not going to play chicken here.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week that Congress might have to raise the debt limit before the August recess as the government could run out of borrowing room during the summer.

The current debt limit suspension expires July 31. Unless Congress raises or suspends the debt limit before the expiration, the Treasury would then implement bookkeeping maneuvers that provide temporary borrowing room. Analysts project the extraordinary measures would last into the last three months of the year, but they are not ruling out the possibility of an earlier exhaustion.