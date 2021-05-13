Gillibrand military sexual assault bill gets supermajority status

A Senate bill that would change how the military justice system handles major crimes such as rape now has at least 61 co-sponsors, the measure’s supporters confirmed Thursday.

CQ Roll Call disclosed April 30 that supporters of the bill believed they had a Senate supermajority to secure its passage. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., confirmed it in a May 6 interview with NPR and, on Thursday, added the details by posting online a list of the co-sponsors.

The list reveals major changes in senators’ positions on this question over the past seven years. In fact, a majority of the Republican leadership team in the Senate now supports the bill — a remarkable turnaround from fairly solid GOP resistance in the past.

What’s more, the measure now enjoys, for the first time, the support of a majority of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which has traditionally fought the proposal.

Gillibrand’s bill would require that independent military prosecutors, not unit commanders, decide whether prosecution is warranted for most felonies. Gillibrand, in her statement, said garnering the support of 61 senators is a pivotal milestone.