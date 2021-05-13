A dispute over honoring police officers ultimately came down to a three-letter word at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday.

Sen. Cory Booker brought grammar to the rescue, and he also had something shocking to say.

“I hope that folks hold on to their seats for a second, but I agree with Ted Cruz,” Booker declared in front of the committee. “I’ll say that again. I agree, damn it, with Ted Cruz.”

“That’s going to be used in ads against you, Cory,” Cruz shot back.

It was a risk Booker was willing to take to help Cruz push through an amendment recognizing the “valor, dignity, and integrity” of police officers — after some light copy editing.