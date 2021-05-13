Capitol insurrection forces military’s extremism problem out of the shadows

In the late 1980s, Chuck Leek was an aviation electrician stationed at Naval Base San Diego, home of the Pacific Fleet. There, he worked on electrical systems that ran through Navy helicopters. He says he was a “full-on skinhead.”

Leek, now 54, has cut ties with the white supremacist movement and works to bring others out of it. While in the military in California, Leek and two other neo-Nazis he met while in training formed a skinhead gang, rented a house together and began working to recruit other active-duty servicemembers.

Military commanders largely looked the other way.

“The Navy experience was a minor contributing factor to my radicalization process. I wasn’t open with it to everybody, but when I got a sense that people in my command were OK with racism, I got more explicit about it. And that was more common than you might expect,” he told CQ Roll Call.

Leek’s story, though decades old, resonates today.