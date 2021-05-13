Army secretary nominee glides through confirmation hearing

Christine Wormuth, President Joe Biden’s pick for Army secretary, pledged Thursday to take on a range of challenges facing the service, from personnel matters to aging equipment to changing missions, winning praise from Senate Armed Services Committee members on both sides of the aisle.

There is, she told the committee, an opportunity to make the changes needed to keep the Army “the best fighting force in the world.”

“If confirmed, my goal will be to help the Army to continue to transform to be able to compete, deter and, if necessary, fight and win,” said Wormuth, who served as the Pentagon’s policy chief during the Obama administration.

Multiple senators commented on Wormuth’s strong qualifications: During the Obama administration, she served on the National Security Council before becoming deputy Defense undersecretary for strategy, plans and forces and leading 2014’s quadrennial defense review. She spent two years in the Pentagon’s top civilian policy position and led the Rand Corporation’s international security and defense policy center.

Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., a West Point graduate and Army veteran, noted the historic nature of Wormuth’s nomination.