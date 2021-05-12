Medicare cost crunch raises questions in telehealth debate

Most of those waivers expire once officials end the public health emergency, which gives Congress a limited window to act.

Lobbying efforts are focusing on three bills. The first measure, from Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, would remove restrictions limiting most Medicare patients from accessing telehealth services outside of rural areas or from their home. The second, also sponsored by Schatz, would eliminate the rural requirement but still say that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must approve any waivers on accessing telemedicine from home.

The third bill, by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and other House telehealth advocates, would also waive the rural and home restrictions while giving CMS the authority to designate new eligible sites, like a clinic, library or other community establishment. The bill would also extend the current waivers to 90 days past the public health emergency and give HHS authority to implement waivers in future health emergencies.

Lawmakers in both chambers are starting to move, but signs point to a limited extension of current flexibilities as the most likely outcome. The health panels of both the House Ways and Means and the Energy and Commerce committees recently held hearings on the topic, and Senate Finance Committee leaders are also having discussions.

The enthusiasm is tempered by cost concerns stemming from the Congressional Budget Office’s historical view that telehealth increases the use of services and therefore spending. The HHS Office of Inspector General also stepped up enforcement against telemarketing schemes involving medical equipment, lab tests and prescription drugs last year, which totaled billions in losses to Medicare and patients.