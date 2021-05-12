Delayed COVID-19 worker protections attract crush of lobbyists

A swarm of the most powerful lobbyists in Washington is circling as the White House reviews long-anticipated rules to protect workers from COVID-19 — with meatpacking, hospital and retail industries working to delay the regulations while unions push for more urgency.

The businesses have been winning so far on the timing. The rules are meant to respond to the clusters of infections in crowded workplaces that drive up infections and deaths but arrive more than a year after outbreaks began. President Joe Biden signed an executive order the day after his inauguration asking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to write the worker protection rules by mid-March, nearly two months ago.

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs within the White House’s Office of Management and Budget is reviewing the rules and will take more than two dozen meetings with interest groups over the course of three weeks.

“This does appear to be the first regulation under Biden that has received this much lobbying interest at OIRA,” said Amit Narang, a regulatory policy advocate at Public Citizen.

Business lobbying groups meeting with OIRA include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, National Retail Federation, Retail Industry Leaders Association, National Association of Home Builders and the North American Meat Institute. OIRA also has meetings with several unions, including the AFL-CIO, the North America’s Building Trades Unions, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and National Nurses United.