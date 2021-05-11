Lawmakers eye tightening law to get more details on cyberattacks

Government officials and cybersecurity researchers have said that Russian hackers gained access to the software updating process of the network monitoring software made by SolarWinds and used that to inject malware into the company’s clients. The attack was discovered in early December after security researcher FireEye noticed and alerted government agencies to it, even though the breach likely began in July 2020.

In the aftermath of the attack, some agencies notified Congress that “something happened” on their networks, without providing any details, Peters said.

The omission of details in such notifications, as required by law, “frankly prevents Congress from conducting effective oversight,” Peters said. “While agencies may be meeting the letter of the law, they’re not meeting the intent of the law.”

Ryan Higgins, the chief information security officer at the Department of Commerce, told lawmakers that the agency considered the nature of the compromise and the “stakeholders and customers impacted” and decided that it was a “major cybersecurity incident.”

The department then notified the Office of Management and Budget, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Congress, as required by law, Higgins said.