Eye on infrastructure: White House looks past GOP’s Cheney purge

Top congressional leaders head to the White House on Wednesday shortly after one of the four oversees booting a member of his own team over her opposition to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to undermine democracy.

House Republicans meet Wednesday morning and are expected to vote to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as the Republican Conference chairperson, the No. 3 position in their caucus, for pushing back on Trump’s repeated claims that President Joe Biden is not the rightful winner of the 2020 election.

The White House insists Biden has no intention of getting in the middle of intraparty Republican politics when Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, along with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday.

“Here’s what I can assure you: The focus of this meeting is not on the future of the Republican Party,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. “They are neither seeking, nor is he offering, his perspective on that.”

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Psaki stressed areas of potential agreement on infrastructure and job creation, as well as specific bipartisan concerns about a shortage of semiconductor chips, rather than questions like whether Trump critics need not apply for membership in the GOP.