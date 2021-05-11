Biden health team plans for potential COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Senators on Tuesday pressed President Joe Biden’s top health officials to address the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations as an administration adviser raised the possibility that booster shots may be needed within the next year.

“Everyone must have the opportunity to get vaccinated regardless of race, zip code, disability, primary language, or internet access,” said Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash. “We are also seeing the vaccination rate slow — a reminder that making sure people can get vaccines is just half the battle. We need to make sure they do get them.”

Ranking member Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., also expressed worries about vaccination hesitancy.

“Maybe I was naive when this started. I thought staying out of the hospital was enough of an incentive to get a vaccine. For many people, it’s not,” Burr said. “The most challenging days may be the weeks and months ahead.”

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, COVID-19 vaccine development leader David Kessler, and Food and Drug Administration senior official Peter Marks acknowledged that challenges remain in the next phase.