Congress mulls $500 million in grants to help states upgrade cybersecurity

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is drafting legislation that would provide as much as $500 million in annual grants to states and local governments to boost cybersecurity as financial fraud and ransomware attacks continue to cripple essential citizen services.

Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Homeland Security Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation Subcommittee, said at a hearing last week that she soon planned to introduce the bipartisan legislation to provide the grants.

State and local governments remain the weakest link in the national cybersecurity chain, while private companies and federal agencies have significantly ramped up spending in the past decade on cybersecurity to protect their networks from attacks.

In 2020 alone, as many as 2,400 state and local governments, hospitals and schools paid out $350 million in ransom to regain access to networks after criminals locked up their computers and shut down services, Clarke said at the hearing.