As debate on security ramps up, Capitol Police push back on IG

As Congress nears a debate about increasing funding for Capitol Police to make the complex more safe, the department is looking to counter a developing narrative that they were disorganized or unprepared during the Jan. 6 attacks.

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton told a House panel on Monday that three counter-surveillance teams — a total of six officers — responded to reports of pipe bombs on Jan. 6 at the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee and began conducting an investigation, leaving one team of two officers to cover the Capitol complex.

“So in other words, if those pipe bombs were intended to be a diversion, plainly speaking, it worked,” Bolton told the House Administration Committee.

The Capitol Police pushed back against what Bolton said.

“The counter-surveillance teams that responded to the pipe bombs did not respond to investigate. The units responded because pipe bombs are a matter of life and death,” the department said in a statement. “The Counter-Surveillance Unit that responded to the first bomb was responsible for discovering the second pipe bomb. The team did an outstanding job and likely saved lives.”